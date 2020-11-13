32 mins ago

As Trump Fumes and Tweets, Trashing Democracy Has Never Looked Dumber

The president’s brute stupidity gets an assist from his closest allies.

Leigh Vogel/ZUMA

President Trump’s brazen refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election may not qualify as a coup, but the brute stupidity behind his attempt to trash democracy in the wake of his resounding loss has proven stunning, once again drawing comparisons to authoritarian regimes. His current effort, which relies on the same supply of lies, disinformation, and Republican establishment support that have fueled his power, unsurprisingly is being echoed by his most ardent allies, whose breathtaking shamelessness appears to have only grown in the week since Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and the presidency.

Didn’t think that was possible? Here’s a quick round-up. 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “I think the president will attend his own inauguration, he would have to be there in fact.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Trump’s Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: “We’re moving forward here at the White House that there will be a second Trump term.”

That parade of denial comes as Trump, save for a few unhinged tweets, remains largely hidden from the public.

There have been several explainers outlining why none of this is likely to change the fact that Biden, after conclusively winning the election last week, will be in the White House come January. But while our collective anxiety and paranoia hang in the balance, let’s not forget the little guys who have relentlessly undermined the process lie after lie. Subverting democracy has never looked dumber—or more pathetic.

