The House Just Voted to Urge Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment

The House passed a resolution Tuesday night urging Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office “immediately.” If Pence does not act within 24 hours, House Democrats have vowed to move forward with impeachment. The House voted 223-205 to approve the resolution, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) the lone Republican joining the majority.

Pence will almost certainly ignore the House’s demand. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the day, Pence wrote, “I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.”

House Democrats have already drawn up an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” and they are likely to vote on impeachment tomorrow. The impeachment resolution also has several Republican supporters, including Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who serves in party leadership.