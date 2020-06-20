5 seconds ago

Trump’s Speech: 0 Mentions of George Floyd. 5 Minutes on Nearly Falling Down a Ramp.

Evan Vucci/AP

At his first public rally in 110 days in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a day after Juneteenth, President Trump did not mention George Floyd. He did not mention Breonna Taylor. He did not mention Ahmaud Arbery. He did not mention Rayshard Brooks. He did not mention Tony McDade. He alluded to the protests that have erupted in their names—or, more specifically, to the protesters. He floated the idea of throwing flag-burners in jail for a year, and he spoke of rioters and looters. But he couldn’t bring himself to mention the deaths that have brought so many Americans out into the streets.

He did spend five minutes talking about almost falling down a ramp during a speech at West Point.

