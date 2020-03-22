29 mins ago

Trump Wouldn’t Rule Out Sending Coronavirus Stimulus Cash to His Own Properties

Jim Loscalzo/CNP via Zuma

At today’s daily coronavirus task force press conference-slash-MAGA rally, President Trump wouldn’t rule out bailing out his own hotel business with the stimulus funds currently stuck at a Congressional impasse.

“Will you commit publicly that none of that taxpayer money will go toward your own personal properties?” asked a reporter, posing the question on all of our minds, especially as it appears some senators took the opportunity weeks ago of cashing in their knowledge of the outbreak by dumping stock in highly-exposed industries before the crash. The most prominent senator among them, Richard Burr (R–N.C.), says his trades occurred within the context of public news reports, and are now the subject of an ethics probe.

“Everything’s changing, just so you understand. It’s all changing. But I have no idea,” Trump mused. “Let’s just see what happens. Because we have to save some of these great companies.”

To even arrive at that non-response, Trump careened through his typical toxic mix of self-praise and victimhood.

“I committed publicly that I wouldn’t take the $450,000 [presidential] salary. It’s a lot of money,” Trump remarked. “And I did it. Nobody cared—nobody, nobody said, ‘thank you.’”

Watch:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.