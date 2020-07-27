For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Addressing the nation from the Bioprocess Innovation Center in North Carolina, President Trump on Monday painted an optimistic picture of the United States’ recovery from the coronavirus pandemic—while dismissing one of the only proven ways to mitigate the spread of the virus in the first place.

“I really do believe a lot of the governors should be opening up states that they’re not opening,” he said in response to a question about whether the US economy would see a V-shaped recovery. Despite a recent surge in cases in Texas, Republic Gov. Greg Abbott, whom Trump praised on Monday, has refused to shut down the state’s economy.

Trump also announced that the biotechnology company Moderna had entered phase 3 of vaccine development, meaning that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is now being used in clinical trials. “We will achieve a victory over the virus by unleashing America’s scientific genius,” he said, flanked by screens bearing the words “Operation Warp Speed.”

If only there were another way.