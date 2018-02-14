Sheriff: At Least 17 Are Dead After Florida School Shooting

Looking for news you can trust?

Update, 6:35 pm ET: At a press conference Wednesday evening, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 are dead after a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Israel confirmed the perpetrator was Nicolas Cruz, 19, who was previously expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.

Update, 4:37 pm ET: Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least 14 victims are being treated for injuries related to the shooting. Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie told CBS News that there were “numerous fatalities,” calling the situation “horrific.”

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Broward County Public Schools superintendent on Parkland, Florida, high school shooting: "There are numerous fatalities. It's a horrific situation. It's just a horrible day for us…we have no evidence at this point there was more than one shooter." https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/7KZ2UfTDtl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

A shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida resulted in multiple injuries, local news outlets are reporting on Wednesday afternoon. Broward County Sherriff’s Office tweeted that they were responding to an active shooter and there were “reports of victims.” More than an hour later, the sheriff’s office followed up with a tweet that the shooter was in custody.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Broward County Schools tweeted that the high school went into lockdown after students and staff heard gunfire this afternoon.

PHOTO: "Still locked in," Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student says in tweet, sharing image from classroom as authorities respond to shooting on Parkland, Florida, campus https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/WwUhJW9mFd — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said that President Donald Trump “has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida,” according to a pool report. “We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he spoke to the president about the shooting and that his “thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, and the entire community.”

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

The shooting comes weeks after shootings at two schools in Kentucky and Texas.

This is a developing story and Mother Jones will update as more information becomes available.