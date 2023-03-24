2 hours ago

The Cops Who Raided Afroman’s House Are Suing After Being Featured In His Music Videos

The rapper used footage from the raid and now the police say they’ve suffered “emotional distress.”

Johnny Louis/ Getty Images

The law enforcement officials who raided the Ohio home of Afroman during a raid last year are suing the rapper after he used footage from the police search in music videos and on social media. A copy of the complaint, obtained by VICE News, claims that the seven Adams County Sheriff’s officers suffered “emotional distress” from Afroman’s use of the footage.

The officers are seeking $25,000 per four counts in damages in addition to stopping Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Edgar Foreman, his record label, and three unnamed individuals from continuing to use footage with their images. 

Afroman was not home during the August 21, 2022 search. But his wife was present and recorded the officers searching through their belongings. Afroman was not charged with a crime.

“I’m 50 years old, almost. I’ve never had the police kick in my door,” Afroman told VICE last month. “I’ve had them walk up on me and say, ‘OK, I smell weed, I’m gonna have to write you up for this,’ and blah, blah, blah. I’ve had that all day. But I’ve never had the police come running in with AR-15s or whatever assault rifles, traumatizing my children, kicking in doors, and vandalizing my property.”

Video shot by his wife, as well as footage from home surveillance cameras, showed officers searching the rapper’s clothes and CD collections, and breaking down his door. Afroman also accused the officers of seizing $5,000 only to return $400. The footage was eventually used in music videos for “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” 

