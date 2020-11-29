Good News! Endangered Vancouver Island Marmots Are Making a Comeback!

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

This piece was originally published in Canada’s National Observer and appears here as part of our Climate Desk Partnership. Vancouver Island marmots may just be the antidote required for the dystopian times we are living in. If you must be trapped inside during this current winter of discontent, alone at a desk, scrolling through hours of video—best it be watching one of the most endearing animals on the planet. Researchers looking to conserve Canada’s most endangered mammal take advantage of the creature’s seven-month hibernation season to mine footage and field data for more insights that will help the animals survive, said Adam Taylor, executive director of the Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation.

The process does not get old over time, Taylor said. After years of study, he still gets a kick out of watching the highly social, fuzzy, chocolate brown critters laze on rocks, munch the alpine vegetation or alternately tussle or boop noses with one another.

Caught on camera: a pair of yearlings practice for the future when they may have to defend their turf. #cameratrap pic.twitter.com/i4tuSQ51UN — Marmot Recovery Fdn (@MarmotRecovery) May 26, 2020

“They are entertaining to watch. And there’s no doubt about it, they are unbearably cute,” said Taylor.

The biologist describes the marmots as a good “gateway animal” to hook people into caring generally about the conservation of species at risk.

“They are really good ambassadors,” Taylor said of this cat-sized member of the squirrel family.

“We need success stories in the conservation world. This is not an easy time to work with wildlife,” says Adam Taylor, executive director of the Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery.

“I hope somebody discovers the Vancouver Island marmot and then finds this world of other endangered species that also need our help.”

But for all their cuteness, the Vancouver Island marmot is a role model in resiliency, Taylor added.

Despite enduring a harsh climate, challenging conditions and changing habitat due the impacts of human activity, the marmots represent a potential good news story that illustrates the possibility of bringing a species back from the brink of extinction.

The critically endangered species has gone from a low count of just 30 wild marmots living in handful of locations in 2003 to approximately 200 living in colonies across 20 Vancouver Island mountains by 2019.

Through a captive breeding and release program in conjunction with the Toronto and Calgary zoos, habitat restoration and monitoring activities, the foundation and its partners have seen the Vancouver Island marmot repopulate areas where it was completely extirpated, Taylor said.

The last two years have resulted in a combined population of more than 100 pups born in the wild, he said.

“So to that extent, yes, we’ve had success,” Taylor said. “I think there’s reason for real optimism, that we have some science and some modeling that is demonstrating that we have an approach that can bring this species back.”