Air Monitoring Stations May Have Amassed a DNA “Treasure Trove”

This would supplement other techniques for monitoring invasive species, like camera traps and acoustic sensors, which have particular shortcomings. Some species won’t trigger cameras or vocalize for microphones—think of an invasive insect, for example. “eDNA would add a chance to catch some of those cryptic species,” Leisher says. “It has tremendous potential as a complementary tool.”

And eDNA could help biologists identify and track elusive creatures. Biologists have already tested eDNA sampled from water bodies and detected aquatic species that they hadn’t been able to physically observe—and some that might be new to science.

Still, interpreting airborne eDNA data turns out to be quite complicated. For one thing, not all species produce the same amount of DNA. A massive oak tree will dump more pollen than an individual wildflower, and deer shed more hair than mice. “Birds, they visit ephemerally, but they’re also very flappy,” says Littlefair, the biologist at Queen Mary University of London. Presumably they inject lots of DNA into the air—and might even fly right by a sampler. On the other hand, the odds may not be as great for detecting, say, a worm. “Some kind of small ground-dwelling invertebrate may be releasing less DNA,” Littlefair says, although “you’ve got the potential for the wind to pick up residue or sediment on the soil and then redisperse it back in the atmosphere.”

At the moment, airborne eDNA information registers whether a type of DNA was detected or not. It’s more difficult to tabulate how many animals or plants of each species were in a given area, or register how long they were there. This requires additional research, as it could provide more granular information about populations, suggesting, for instance, that an endangered species might be growing more acutely endangered.

Researchers would have a better chance of tracking longer-term trends if the operators of air sampling stations could be convinced to store their used filters and then turn them over to biologists. But among the thousands of air stations worldwide, some operators might not keep their filters at all, while others might store them for decades.

The operators of the station in Scotland—a facility that’s part of the UK’s heavy-metal monitoring network—do consecutive, week-long samples and are required to keep the filters for a year to 18 months. Although DNA degrades over time, the researchers were able to get good samples from filters that were eight months old. “That gives us huge incentive to look at archived older samples that some countries keep, which might be preserving data long-term,” says Clare. “If even some of those are viable going back, then it has an unbelievable potential treasure trove of data.”

The researchers compared the Scottish data with samples they took from an NPL facility next to London’s Bushy Park, a sprawling wilderness area that’s home to herds of deer. Because this sampler wasn’t officially part of the monitoring network, they could vary the sampling times in London from an hour to a day to a week and look at a broader range of particle sizes. They also tried immediately freezing the filters to improve the odds of getting viable DNA. That ended up with similar results to the sampling experiment in Scotland, suggesting that standard air-monitoring stations around the world are already equipped to take accurate readings of eDNA.

For the research team, the race is now on to convince operators of air stations everywhere to stop throwing out their filters. “We’re trying to, as fast as possible, raise the alert that this is a set of data which has basically been perhaps lost for decades,” says Clare. “We hope that some of it is recoverable. But if not, start saving it now.”