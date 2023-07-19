An International Telescope Project Is Colonizing Native Hawaiians’ Sacred Land

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Opponents are calling out Canada over its role in the development of a controversial telescope on Hawaii’s tallest volcano, Mauna Kea, citing human rights abuses.

On July 14, opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope—including Kahea, a Hawaiian environmental organization; Ziibiing Lab, a University of Toronto research collaboratory focusing on Indigenous politics; and the Transnational Law and Racial Justice Network, a University of Windsor law network that focuses on how Canadian law impacts people’s lives internationally—submitted a petition to the United Nations arguing the telescope violates Indigenous rights.

The petition slams the National Research Council, Canadian astronomy organizations and Canadian corporations tapped to construct parts of the TMT, which, if built, would be the second-largest telescope in the world. The petition requests the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the UN body that monitors racial discrimination within countries, urge Canadian stakeholders to cease funding and divest from the telescope project.

China, India, Japan, and the United States also have stakes in the project. The summit of Mauna Kea, which holds the utmost cultural, social, and religious importance for Kanaka Maoli, the Indigenous people of Hawaii, has been developed by industrial projects like scientific observatories and telescopes and the road infrastructure needed to maintain them.

Development has left the fragile ecosystems of its summit desecrated and destroyed, according to Kahea’s website.