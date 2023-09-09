Here’s How to Help Morocco Recover From Its Deadly Earthquake

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Late Friday night, a rare but powerful earthquake hit Morocco, damaging buildings all across the city and killing more than 1,000 people—a number that’s only expected to grow as rescuers struggle reach the remote areas hit hardest by the disaster. At a 6.8 magnitude, this is the largest earthquake to hit the country in 120 years and has left devastation and heartache in its wake.

“There is no one here to help pull the dead from under the destruction,” one woman from the High Atlas mountains, the region at the epicenter of the earthquake, told CNN. “The village is in very bad condition.” The quake hit around midnight, forcing people out of their homes and into the streets. According to the Associated Press, many of the buildings, including the now-damaged Koutoubia Mosque built in the 12th century, were not constructed to withstand such forces.

“There is no one here to help pull the dead from under the destruction.”

Since the disaster, countless families have been displaced, with many in need of food, water, and serious medical attention. According to CNN, on the ground rescue teams are having trouble reaching remote regions due to roads being blocked by debris.

Recent reports say that there at least 1,305 casualties have been reported, mostly in Marrakesh and the five surrounding provinces, with 1,832 people were injured- 1220 critically, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry. Several nations, including the United States, have offered their condolences and aid during this tragedy. But with an overwhelming amount of damage, restoring the affected areas could take years, warns the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Here’s a list of some of the groups currently collecting donations for those affected by the earthquake. The resources on this list have been given a 90 percent rating or above on Charity Navigator, a charity assessment organization that evaluates non-profits and other charitable institutions.