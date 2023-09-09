1 hour ago

Here’s How to Help Morocco Recover From Its Deadly Earthquake

A list of resources to help those in need.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Late Friday night, a rare but powerful earthquake hit Morocco, damaging buildings all across the city and killing more than 1,000 people—a number that’s only expected to grow as rescuers struggle reach the remote areas hit hardest by the disaster. At a 6.8 magnitude, this is the largest earthquake to hit the country in 120 years and has left devastation and heartache in its wake. 

“There is no one here to help pull the dead from under the destruction,” one woman from the High Atlas mountains, the region at the epicenter of the earthquake, told CNN. “The village is in very bad condition.” The quake hit around midnight, forcing people out of their homes and into the streets. According to the Associated Pressmany of the buildings, including the now-damaged Koutoubia Mosque built in the 12th century, were not constructed to withstand such forces. 

Since the disaster, countless families have been displaced, with many in need of food, water, and serious medical attention. According to CNN, on the ground rescue teams are having trouble reaching remote regions due to roads being blocked by debris. 

Recent reports say that there at least 1,305 casualties have been reported, mostly in Marrakesh and the five surrounding provinces, with 1,832 people were injured- 1220 critically, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry. Several nations, including the United States, have offered their condolences and aid during this tragedy. But with an overwhelming amount of damage, restoring the affected areas could take years, warns the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. 

Here’s a list of some of the groups currently collecting donations for those affected by the earthquake. The resources on this list have been given a 90 percent rating or above on Charity Navigator, a charity assessment organization that evaluates non-profits and other charitable institutions.

  • GlobalGiving has created a Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund and is accepting donations. 
  • UNICEF has stated that it’s ready to help Moroccans in need and is currently accepting donations.
  • The Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal and is accepting donations for any with immediate or severe needs.
  • Doctors Without Borders, a well known non-profit, is reportedly sending medical teams to Morocco.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate