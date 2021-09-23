In Conversation with Beto O’Rourke

September 22, 2021

The fight to protect voting rights did not end with the 2020 presidential election. In fact, the battle rages on, as new voter suppression laws have proliferated in key states across the country, heavily biased redistricting may change the balance of the House in 2022, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act remain unpassed in the Senate.

Former Texas Rep. and Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke joins Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman to discuss the state of voting rights as we head toward crucial elections in 2022.

