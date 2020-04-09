Farmers on Remote Island Fight Food Insecurity With Their Flock

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This piece was originally published in Canada’s National Observer and appears here as part of our Climate Desk Partnership.

Goats are an overlooked tool in the arsenal for rural, isolated communities to improve their resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a pair of farmers from a remote island in British Columbia.

And not in the questionable way medieval doctors advised families to share quarters with smelly billy goats, so the pungent odor would counteract the sickening miasma, or “bad air” associated with the bubonic plague. Farmers Janice and Gerald Ammundsen have long encouraged folks on Quadra Island who possess adequate forage land to consider adding a goat to their household to improve food sovereignty, both at a family and community level.

“We’re trying to push the availability of goats into people’s backyards and create a situation where a family can produce its own dairy and meat in a sustainable way,” said Gerald, who has an agriculture degree with a specialty in dairy science. “Two does can feed a family of six.” Their agenda is more critical now that COVID-19 is posing potential supply chain issues and threatening food security in their rural island community, the couple said. “We’re getting more calls than ever before for milking goats,” said Janice, scratching the chin of the baby goat in her arms. “And never mind goats, everybody is also planting gardens and getting chickens.” Quadra Island, a ferry-dependent community with a population of less than 3,000 residents, is located off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Islanders are concerned about being at the end of a very long supply chain during COVID-19, Gerald said. “The economy is not sustainable, and wasn’t even before COVID-19,” Gerald said. “Our food comes from far away in great quantities. Janice and I have been working for eight years to live self-sufficiently, and it’s not possible.

“We’ll have to adapt and learn to eat differently. We can produce enough food for Quadra, but it will require the entire population to do it,” says Quadra Island Farmer Gerald Ammundsen on improving food sovereignty due to COVID-19.

The couple works a two-hectare parcel of land that supports an extensive vegetable garden, a flock of chickens and a trio of handsome but noisy, mean-spirited geese.

But the heart of the Ammundsen enterprise is their beloved herd of goats. They have a total of 34 goats, including 22 recently born kids, and more on the way.

At the moment, the small farm is cute pandemonium, with a blur of baby goats in constant movement, leaping and bouncing off their moms, each other, stairs, rocks or logs. Their free-range goats are producing triplets and quadruplets because they are so healthy and well fed, Gerald said. But breeding successes don’t necessarily translate into stable revenue. Gerald’s income as a gas and pipe fitter subsidizes raising the goats.