The House Ag Committee Has Its First Black Chairman

The 2020 election sent shockwaves through US food and farm policy circles. The defeat of Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee since 2007, left a hole at the top on an institution that plays a key role in writing the farm bill. This omnibus legislation, renewed every five years, shapes planting decisions over huge swaths of farmland as well as the anti-hunger programs buckling under the pandemic-driven economic recession. Peterson ruled the committee as a conservative, agribusiness-aligned Democrat who denied that climate change was a serious issue for ag policy even as it bedeviled farmers from coast to coast.

As President-elect Joe Biden ruminates over who will lead the US Department of Agriculture, which executes the policies laid out by the farm bill, Democratic leadership of the US House has settled on its next ag committee chair: Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.), who represents a semi-rural district in the outskirts of Atlanta. Scott will be the first Black person to lead the powerful committee. Here’s what I wrote about him in the wake of the election last month: