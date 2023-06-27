Some Asian Chefs Worry Gas-Stove Bans Will Limit Their Home Cooking

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

One sunny Saturday morning in Newmarket, Ontario, about an hour’s drive north of Toronto, a wok of pork bones and water slowly rises to a boil on the shiny black range of Rebecca Cui’s electric stovetop.

When the water boils, Cui moves the blanched bones to her electric pressure cooker, which she fills with fresh water and sets it to simmer. It’s not how her mother would have made bone broth, but Cui says it’s the best she can do with her wok and electric range. Cui, who learned to cook on an open flame in northern China, longs for a gas range that would let her cook how her family has for generations.

North American cities are starting to veer away from gas appliances in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming and have been linked to health risks. Gas-burning appliances often burn methane, a powerful greenhouse gas with about four times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.

According to Natural Resources Canada, gas ranges in homes across Canada emitted about 370,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020. That’s equal to the emissions from burning 2,000 railcars worth of coal, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. This does not account for the methane gas emissions that have been found to unintentionally leak out of ranges. Emissions from gas ranges account for about 0.6 percent of the total emissions from Canadian homes that year—in contrast, space heating accounted for about 64 percent of residential emissions. Gas ranges also release nitrogen oxides, such as nitrogen dioxide, which have been linked to triggering asthma.