IMPACT REPORT 2021

For Americans, accountability and participation flow from our right to vote. As the election crisis of 2020 crystallized into an ongoing fight to preserve the franchise in 2021, the battle for voting rights heated up in new and unexpected ways, and Mother Jones—which made this vital topic a priority more than a decade ago—set the tone. In the wake of Democratic victories in November and January, Republicans in Georgia led the way with a sweeping measure intended to make it harder to vote and easier to overturn elections.

By April, 361 voter suppression bills had been introduced around the country, and by June, 24 voter suppression laws in 14 states had passed. As senior reporter Ari Berman, who has covered this issue longer and more deeply than any other journalist in America, wrote in a June cover story, the new laws in Georgia and elsewhere sought to end the second Reconstruction that had begun with the 1965 Voting Rights Act: “Once again, the party of white grievance is rewriting the rules of American democracy to protect conservative white political power from the rising influence of new demographic groups.” Mother Jones’ reporting connected the dots to show how gerrymandering of congressional districts in this year’s redistricting process—decisions that will last a decade—along with the Senate’s inability to overturn the filibuster rule, historically rooted in white supremacy, mixed with voter suppression to cement minority rule in America.

All year long, Ari and others appeared on cable news and podcasts and before grassroots groups nationwide. Through these appearances and broad distribution on social media, the reporting of Mother Jones’ democracy team shone a bright light on antidemocratic trends, setting the tone for other media and helping citizens stay informed and engaged.

It was vital to focus on the ways minority rule directly affects Americans’ lives—in Texas, for example, where a severely gerrymandered legislature passed not only another restrictive voting rights bill, but bans on the teaching of critical race theory; transgender athletes; and abortions after six weeks. In a state whose racial and age demographics have changed dramatically, policies like these, Ari pointed out, are possible only when officials choose their voters, not the other way around. And so at the end of a year of chronicling the disintegration of reproductive rights at the state level, reporter Becca Andrews found herself outside the Supreme Court as the judges heard oral arguments on the latest case to challenge abortion rights, and reported: “There has long been an expectation that the Supreme Court may try to be a bit subtle as it works to unravel abortion rights...Today, that illusion was thoroughly shattered.”

These policies, particularly those that undermine equal bodily rights that should be conferred to everyone, are not just bills or legal briefs—they have real-life consequences, and Mother Jones reporters shared the stories of the fallout. Becca investigated allegations of abuse at one of the nation’s most prestigious evangelical colleges, Moody Bible Institute, and found that purity culture often came into conflict with the protections required by federal law. This story was featured by MSNBC and chosen by Longreads as one of the best investigative pieces of 2021. Similarly, Mother Jones reporters showed how the weaponizing of critical race theory targeted teachers such as Rodney Pierce, a North Carolina teacher of the year. After this piece was published, Pierce appeared on MSNBC to discuss the ramifications of these policies.

Policies and practices that disproportionately punish or neglect people of color were uniquely exposed during the pandemic. But as reporter Edwin Rios demonstrated in his story about the successful pandemic response in Flint, Michigan, hard work and a focus on community can yield unexpectedly hopeful results. In San Francisco, reporter Samantha Michaels shone a light on a community’s efforts to protect itself in San Francisco’s Chinatown, an article that was cited by two Asian American members of Congress as they worked on a bill to address crime against Asian Americans. Samantha also reported on a movement to reinvestigate hundreds of Jim Crow–era killings, a piece that was picked up in Italy and added to a curriculum at UT Austin, and reporter Madison Pauly went deep on two murders of Black men by police in Oakland, California, six years apart, with two very different outcomes after the implementation of a training program inspired by community activists. Food and agriculture correspondent Tom Philpott wrote about the movement of Black farmers to reclaim the land their forebears had been forced from, and the traditions of farming lost along the way, a story that was published in this year’s anthology of Best American Food Writing. Yet, by November, he was reporting on a Stephen Miller–backed effort to scuttle plans for debt relief to Black farmers.

Food and agriculture systems were particularly vulnerable to the pandemic’s upheaval, and proved to be just one salient example of the labor reckoning we experienced across industries. Congress finally took action on one of the most egregious workplace situations of the pandemic—meatpacking plants—and one that Mother Jones reported on extensively. Democratic senators introduced a bill to protect workers in the industry and cited our reporting. In collaboration with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, our feature “The High Human Cost of America’s Sugar Habit” exposed the horrific working conditions and low pay under the Dominican Republic’s largest plantation holder, Central Romana. After our two-year investigation was published, the company indiscriminately razed workers' homes and Congress launched an investigation. The Overseas Press Club awarded this investigation its 2021 Morton Frank Award for best international business reporting.

“We live in a world in which, unless you are tremendously lucky, you have to work in an economy that runs on desperation.” —Noah Lanard, Reporter, and Jacob Rosenberg, Associate Editor

Photo editor Mark Murrmann took us inside the growing world of workers’ co-ops, where worker-owners are taking control of their professional futures. This essay was picked up by several other outlets and featured in Photoville in Brooklyn in August, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the story to her 13 million followers as one of her favorite stories of “democracy working in hopeful ways and coolest evidence based-reporting.” Our labor coverage culminated in the fall with Bad Bosses, a newsroom-spanning package that highlighted both bad actors and bad practices and drew on formal interviews and stories from readers. The package resonated with readers (“My Bosses at McKinsey Made Us Get on 2 a.m. Zoom Calls” was one of our top 10 most read stories this year), but, more importantly, they gave voice to workers who felt deeply unheard. The source for the McKinsey story, and sources for stories about working in a prison, and a nonprofit shared with reporters how their lives had been changed—from one who received an apology from a former supervisor for the harassment they were subjected to, to others who found closure in being able to share their stories with us and the world.

Even in the face of violence, extremism, disinformation, and injustice, Mother Jones managed to unearth stories of communities fighting back and activists driving change. Lawmakers pushing back against discriminatory practices, judiciaries fighting against gerrymandered districts, and journalists looking to call attention to devastating trends have all found faith in our coverage and shared it to make a more informed, more trusting public. But the greatest endorsement of all is that of our 250,000 supporters and millions of readers.