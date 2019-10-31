I Don’t Know Why I Find This So Funny

I get that this is not the most important part of this insane speech and is actually probably the most innocent part since we all misspeak from time to time but I still can’t stop laughing about it.

if Adam Schiff said that Fox News would call for him to be censured.

Update: This Collins cat seems like he also has some stuff maybe he should be talking to someone about.

These are certainly words, Rep. Collins pic.twitter.com/CSm4dIGRxz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2019

Update 2: Trump is good now.