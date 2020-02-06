31 mins ago

In Heartfelt Monologue, Colbert Thanks Romney for Political Courage

The Late Show host spoke on the importance of honoring oaths amid Republican cowardice.

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday added his voice to the wave of praise for Mitt Romney, the sole Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Romney’s decision, which made him the first senator in US history to vote to remove a president of their own party from office, came as an act of rare political courage, one that clearly shocked and angered a White House hoping to declare the impeachment trial nothing more than a partisan witchhunt.

“Hearing Mitt Romney take his oath to God seriously was like finding water in the desert,” the Late Show host said in a moving monologue. “Because we know Republicans are lying when they say that Trump didn’t do anything wrong or maybe he did but shouldn’t be removed.” 

He continued: “Now, oaths may not mean a lot to some people. But here’s what it’s about: When you take an oath, you can’t think one thing and say another. You are asking God to witness, on the pain of your immortal soul, that what you whisper in your heart is what comes out of your mouth—though most of these guys are talking out of their ass.”

Colbert ended by thanking the Utah senator for his honesty and “for serving the Constitution rather than that monstrous child in the White House.”

“Why can’t he be president? Thanks, Obama.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

