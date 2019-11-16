2 hours ago

The House Just Released the Testimony of a Pence Aide Who Had Concerns About Trump’s Ukraine Call

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, testified in a closed-door session before the House Intelligence Committee on November 7. Reports claimed that she had expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The House just released a transcript of that testimony.

Williams is set to testify publicly Tuesday.

Read her closed-door testimony below:

