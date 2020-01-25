The Video of Donald Trump Telling Associates to “Get Rid of” Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Has Been Released

On Friday, ABC reported that a recording by Lev Parnas from April 2018 captured President Donald Trump telling associates that he wanted to “get rid” of the United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. On Saturday, a lawyer for Parnas released the full video.

The video, which according to BuzzFeed was released by Jospeh Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, is over an hour long.

(The video is not actually in the tweet below. It’s a still with a play button added to it. The full video is at the bottom of this post.)

Given its importance to our national interest, we provided the entire 4/30/18 recording of the .@realDonaldTrump and Lev Parnas dinner to the media, for universal access and downloading. — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 25, 2020

In its report about the video, PBS describes one of the key moments:

About 42 minutes into the video, Parnas appears to say, “The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start, is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration.”

Trump then appears to say, “Where? The ambassador to Ukraine?”

Parnas replies, “Yes. She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.’”

A few seconds later, Trump appears to say, “Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

Bondy said Parnas attended the dinner along with Igor Fruman, another of Giuliani’s business associates. Both Parnas and Fruman have been indicted on federal charges, including violating campaign finance laws.

When ABC News first reported the news on Friday, Dan Friedman described the same exchange:

You can watch the full video below.