Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumJan. 29, 2018 3:30 PM

This is a long exposure of the Kenmare River. Pretty, isn’t it? I took this just a few steps away from the photo shoot with the fabulous Kenmare cat.

Those of you who hate these long exposures of water will be glad to know that I only have one left. I will post it when your guard is down and you least expect it.

POSTSCRIPT: I might as well use this as an excuse to post another picture of the cat. Right? Of course I’m right. Here she is, on the prowl for something or other. The Kenmare River is just behind the bushes at the top right.

