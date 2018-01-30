Today’s Physics Puzzler

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

OK, physics nerds, here’s your chance for glory. I tossed an empty fun-size Milky Way wrapper on the floor, but instead it stuck to a book on a nearby shelf. It is hanging there purely by the power of static electricity, not because it’s got sticky chocolate residue on it:

How long will it stay there? I want no excuses about not knowing what the weather is like or how much the wrapper weighs or precisely what kind of paper the publisher used for the book jacket for Quicksilver. I just want educated guesses on this question that’s of critical importance to ordinary citizens. What do you say?

My brother weaseled out by claiming it was “really more of an engineering question.” I hope I can expect better from my readers.