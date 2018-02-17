A Tale of Three Tweets

Noted without comment. Rob Goldman is the vice president of advertising at Facebook.
Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.
— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018
Thanks for the proof read. If only One could edit ones tweet. As to the substance: the Russian campaign was certainly in favor of Trump. The point is that the misinformation campaign is ongoing and must be addressed. Today, we saw Russian pro gun tweets re: Florida shooting.
— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018