As an old man tottering into the sunset of his life, I would like to verify from my own experience that, yes, there was a time when kids went to high school without giving a moment’s thought to being gunned down by a mass murderer. Hard to believe, I know.

As we all know, kids today are better behaved, on average, then kids in the 70s and 80s. So that’s obviously not the reason. But what else could it be? It’s a mystery.