Bitcoin, Stock Market Both Tumbling

Kevin DrumFeb. 5, 2018 6:12 PM

Things that make you go “hmmm”:

I can’t say that these things are necessarily related. Presumably bitcoin is crashing because it was a Ponzi scheme all along and the air finally went out of it. The stock market isn’t crashing, but it is tumbling and I have no idea why. Neither does anyone else, no matter what they tell you. But it’s down even though corporate earnings are solid; a generous tax cut is on its way; and the rest of the world is doing pretty well. It may be true that the crazy growth of January wasn’t really justified, but the market has given back way more than that. Why? Trade worries? Random panic? Fear of Trump finally hitting everyone? Beats me.

