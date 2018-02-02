Donald Trump Craters the Stock Market

Looking for news you can trust?

The stock market had a bit of a bad day today:

Donald Trump didn’t mention this in his tweetbragging about the economy today, and liberals are so damn honest that every mention I’ve seen is about how this isn’t really his fault anyway. Which is true. But would it kill us to rub Trump’s nose in this for a day before acknowledging that?

Of course, there might be another reason for downplaying this. The Nunes memo is turning out to be even more dishonest and empty-headed than we suspected, and it looks to me like it’s now Democrats who want to keep it in the news. I’d like to say that this time Republicans have finally gone too far, but I’ve at least thought that a few dozen times before. We’ll see.