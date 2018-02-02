Donald Trump Craters the Stock Market

Kevin DrumFeb. 2, 2018 5:08 PM

The stock market had a bit of a bad day today:

Donald Trump didn’t mention this in his tweetbragging about the economy today, and liberals are so damn honest that every mention I’ve seen is about how this isn’t really his fault anyway. Which is true. But would it kill us to rub Trump’s nose in this for a day before acknowledging that?

Of course, there might be another reason for downplaying this. The Nunes memo is turning out to be even more dishonest and empty-headed than we suspected, and it looks to me like it’s now Democrats who want to keep it in the news. I’d like to say that this time Republicans have finally gone too far, but I’ve at least thought that a few dozen times before. We’ll see.

About The Nunes Memo:

Mother Jones has been going after stories that others won’t touch since 1976. Which is why our own David Corn is mentioned in Devin Nunes’ controversial memo on the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump. David broke the story of the Steele dossier and was the only journalist to report on it prior to the election.

While partisan interests try their best to attack and shut down the investigation, we’re going to keep on doing what we do best: unwavering, fact-based journalism. If you’d like us to do more reporting that upsets powerful people with secrets to hide, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today.

Donate Now