Hey, Wanna Be Head of the FAA?

Kevin DrumFeb. 25, 2018 8:32 PM

From Jonathan Swan at Axios:

The president’s personal pilot is on the administration’s short list to head the Federal Aviation Administration. Trump has told a host of administration officials and associates that he wants John Dunkin — his longtime personal pilot, who flew him around the country on Trump Force One during the campaign — to helm the agency, which has a budget in the billions and which oversees all civil aviation in the United States.

….[A] source confirmed Trump recommended Dunkin and that he’s sat for an interview for the post. That source said he was impressive. “He’s on the list because he’s the president’s pilot, but if he gets the job it won’t be because he’s the president’s pilot,” the source said.

This would never occur to most of us. But once you hear about it, you instantly think, “Of course Trump wants his personal pilot to head the FAA. That’s the Trumpiest thing ever.”

