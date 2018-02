Looking for news you can trust?

Guess what? I’m on vacation this week. Can you guess where I am? Huh? Can you?

You figured it out, didn’t you? I figured we ought to spend some time in Yosemite before Donald Trump decides to auction it off to the highest bidder in order to fund improvements to LaGuardia Airport. As you can see, it was overcast-ish at dusk, but the clouds blew off a couple of hours later and the night sky is beautiful. Here’s the view more or less from our hotel room: