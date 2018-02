Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

One of the great things about photography as a hobby is that I don’t get bored in airports anymore. Instead, I wander around looking for things to take pictures of. This is a plane taking off at Heathrow while we waited around for our flight home in October. The funky colors are partly due to the clouds and partly due to the glass I took the picture through. I don’t know what kind of plane it is, but I’ll bet someone in comments can ID it.