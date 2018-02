Looking for news you can trust?

This is a bed of true geraniums growing in our front yard. My notes say it’s the biokovo breed, which according to this site means it’s a Biokovo Cranesbill (geranium x cantabrigiense ‘Biokovo’), so named because it comes from the Biokovo Mountains, the second-highest range in Croatia. This is your botany lesson for the day.