It’s Mission Accomplished for the Nunes Memo

I have read the entire Nunes memo. It took two minutes. There is nothing there that hasn’t already been leaked. It basically claims that the FBI relied on the Steele dossier in its FISA application for a wiretap on Carter Page, but didn’t reveal to the FISA court that Steele was just a Hillary stooge peddling fake news. Even if this were true, it would hardly be a big deal. But it’s not. The original FISA applications were submitted long before the FBI had the Steele dossier, and in later applications it was almost certainly nothing more than a bit of extra corroboration that was acknowledged as speculative. Of course, we’ll never see any of the FISA applications so we can judge for ourselves, and Nunes knows it.

But who cares? This was always a show for the media. And it worked great. I don’t even have the courage to turn on Fox News to see how they’re playing this.