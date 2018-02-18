Pay No Attention to the Tweeter Behind the Curtain

Kevin DrumFeb. 18, 2018 1:11 PM

It’s a weekend, and that means Donald Trump is bored. Here are this morning’s top stories in the Washington Post:

I wish the Post and other newspapers would take the advice of these “top U.S. officials.” I don’t mind that they report on Trump’s tweets. He is the president, after all. But after 2+ years of these ragetweets, it’s obvious they’re just a way for Trump to blow off steam and get attention. They mean next to nothing in terms of actual policy, so why keep up the pretense that they’re important? Take them off the front page and put them on the digital equivalent of A12, where they belong.

