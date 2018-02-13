The View From My Window

Looking for news you can trust?

Last night I posted a picture of the night sky at Yosemite taken “more or less” from my hotel window. That means, of course, that it wasn’t actually taken from my hotel window. But it was pretty nearby.

This morning, however, provides a better chance to show the real view as the sun rises in the valley. It’s nice to wake up to this! That’s Glacier Point, and off in the other direction is Half Dome. Bluebirds are cavorting in the trees, there’s no snow on the ground, and temps are in the high 40s. Pretty good for February.