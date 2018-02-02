We Have Known For Weeks What Was In the Nunes Memo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I’m not going to flood the zone on the Nunes memo. Others can do that. But I want to highlight a point I made in the previous post: we’ve known what was in the memo for weeks. There have been hundreds of stories about it, and the actual charges it lays out are so weak that they’ve usually been treated as just a brief aside. The main story has always been about the partisan fight over releasing the memo.

In other words: we’ve had weeks to mull over the possibility that the FBI’s FISA application for Carter Page relied partly on the Steele dossier, and nobody has cared much. There have been no blaring headlines about it. There have been no experts telling us that this is a bombshell. It hasn’t spawned any new reporting, or if it has, the reporting has come up dry. The accusations in the memo just aren’t very important even if they’re true.

So now the memo is out, and it says what we all thought it said. Nobody cared very much before, so there’s no reason to care very much now. It’s all just spectacle.

And by the way, here are the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee:

Devin Nunes, Chairman

Mike Conaway

Peter King

Frank LoBiondo

Tom Rooney

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Michael Turner

Brad Wenstrup

Chris Stewart

Rick Crawford

Trey Gowdy

Elise Stefanik

Will Hurd

Remember those names. Intelligence committees have long been the last refuge of serious, bipartisan congressional work. These are the people who have destroyed that.