This is a backlit tree at UC Irvine. But what kind of tree is it? I got a few suggestions from the local brain trust, but none of them panned out. So now I turn to you, the denizens of lunchtime photo. What is this, anyway?

UPDATE: Everyone’s first guess was a gingko tree, but I had already ruled that out. However, Jorge Velasquez IDed it as a Chinese tallow tree, Triadica sebifera. I believe that’s our winner.