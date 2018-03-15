Raise the Minimum Wage!

Looking for news you can trust?

In news that will probably surprise no one, EPI tells us today that the wages of the poor go up when states raise their minimum wage:

I’m still not really on board with the $15 minimum wage movement, but I’m on board with a federal minimum of $12. A lot of liberal economists will say that the EITC is a better mechanism for raising the income of the poor, and generally speaking that’s true. However, the EITC and the minimum wage tend to help different classes of people. A combination of a strong minimum wage and a strong EITC is really the best way to go.