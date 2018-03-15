Raise the Minimum Wage!

In news that will probably surprise no one, EPI tells us today that the wages of the poor go up when states raise their minimum wage:
I’m still not really on board with the $15 minimum wage movement, but I’m on board with a federal minimum of $12. A lot of liberal economists will say that the EITC is a better mechanism for raising the income of the poor, and generally speaking that’s true. However, the EITC and the minimum wage tend to help different classes of people. A combination of a strong minimum wage and a strong EITC is really the best way to go.