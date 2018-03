Looking for news you can trust?

The stock market has been on a wild ride lately, but after a big drop yesterday it’s now back on its trendline of the past couple of years:

For the time being, all that’s happened is that a few big drops have wiped out the huge gains of December and January. Until December, the market had gained about 16 percent per year in both 2016 and 2017. Now it’s reverted to that. Only if it starts to drop further will it be a sign of serious investor worries.