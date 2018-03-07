Trump Demands 0.26% Cut in China’s Trade Deficit

Looking for news you can trust?

What is this all about?

China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States. Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018

Is this a Dr. Evil parody? Last year we ran a $375 billion dollar trade deficit with China. This year it will be—who knows? $400 billion? How would you even know if it had gone down by a quarter of a percent?

Donald Trump frequently makes no sense, but this makes even less than no sense. What the hell is he talking about? Was this seriously a formal request to the Chinese government? They must be laughing their asses off.