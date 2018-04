Looking for news you can trust?

From the Wall Street Journal today:

The plutocrats seem to be doing well. But don’t just take the word of some radical, capitalism-hating lefty at Mother Jones. The numbers speak for themselves:

Those bank-killing Dodd-Frank regulations have really devastated Wall Street, haven’t they? Thank God for last year’s Republican tax cut. If not for that, Jamie Dimon could probably barely afford his yacht moorage fees anymore.