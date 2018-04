Looking for news you can trust?

Family week reaches hump day with this pick from my mother. It’s a picture of a Dublin streetlight at dusk. However, the pinkish cast to the light is solely the result of Photoshop.¹ Please don’t visit Dublin and then get mad when night falls and the streetlights are just plain old white, like they are everywhere else.

¹Why did I do this? Because I felt like it. What other excuse do great artists need?