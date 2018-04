Looking for news you can trust?

In the cities, uniforms for Irish schoolgirls generally run toward the usual knee-length skirts. Out in the country, as you can see, they don’t put up with such immodest notions. This picture was taken in Killaloe, County Clare, a village of about a thousand people that boasts of being home to some of Ronald Reagan’s ancestors. Across the river is Ballina, County Tipperary, which boasts of being home to some of Kevin Drum’s ancestors.