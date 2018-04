Looking for news you can trust?

Technically, my sister only gets to curate one of this week’s photos, but she did sort of hint that she thought an adorable little bunny would also be nice this week. So here you go. I don’t quite know where rabbits go in the winter, but in the spring they all seem to pop up out of nowhere again. Here’s the 2018 edition of rabbit rabbitus.