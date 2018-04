Looking for news you can trust?

This is prompted by nothing in particular, but I thought I’d put up a chart showing the real wage gains for blue-collar workers over the past few years. These are “production and nonsupervisory” workers, who make up about 70 percent of the labor force. The election of Donald Trump and a Republican Congress doesn’t seem to have done much for them. But at least the stock market is up, so there’s that.