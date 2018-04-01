Raw Data: Southwest Border Apprehensions

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Donald Trump celebrated the spirit of Easter today by railing againt the “big flows” of immigrants crossing over illegally from Mexico. “Getting more dangerous,” he tweeted ominously. “They laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” he says.

Perhaps. But in case you’re interested in some baseline data to work from, here it is. Border apprehensions are generally taken as a proxy for changes in illegal immigration, under the assumption that more people getting caught means more people trying to cross. Here is ICE data for Southwest border apprehensions:

You may decide for yourself if this seems like a dire situation.