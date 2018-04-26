Trump: Cohen “Represented Me” In Stormy Daniels Payoff

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Even doing softball interviews on Fox & Friends, Donald Trump can’t manage to keep his stories straight. First, he straight-up admitted that he had been lying when he said he knew nothing about Michael Cohen’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels:

“Michael represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me,” Trump said. “And from what I’ve seen, he did absolutely nothing wrong. There were no campaign funds going into this.”

Then, despite the fact that the FBI’s recent seizure of Cohen’s records was directly related to Stormygate, he went back to his old story that he knew nothing, nothing:

Trump went on to attempt to distance himself from Cohen, in keeping with the president’s tendency to claim he has little to do with associates once they get into trouble….“This doesn’t have to do with me,” Trump said. “Michael is a businessman. He’s got a business. He also practices law. I would say, probably, the big thing is his business. I have nothing to do with his business.”

If the FBI finds evidence related to the payment to Daniels, it might very well have to do with Trump. But at least the president is keeping his chin up.