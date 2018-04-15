Trump’s Approval Rating Really Is Up

Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump can blather all he wants about the Rasmussen poll—which has always been extremely friendly to Republicans—but in reality his approval rating is nowhere near 50 percent. However, it is up. Why? I suppose that nothing really big has happened since the tax cut passed. That sounds crazy to political obsessives like us, but what’s made the last couple of months seem increasingly bizarre is a relentless tsunami of little things. These loom large to us, but are mostly unknown to normal people. So if you’re interested, here are the current estimates of Trump’s approval rating from the two leading poll aggregators, plus Gallup’s comparison to Obama: