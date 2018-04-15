Trump’s Approval Rating Really Is Up

Kevin DrumApr. 15, 2018 1:32 PM

Donald Trump can blather all he wants about the Rasmussen poll—which has always been extremely friendly to Republicans—but in reality his approval rating is nowhere near 50 percent. However, it is up. Why? I suppose that nothing really big has happened since the tax cut passed. That sounds crazy to political obsessives like us, but what’s made the last couple of months seem increasingly bizarre is a relentless tsunami of little things. These loom large to us, but are mostly unknown to normal people. So if you’re interested, here are the current estimates of Trump’s approval rating from the two leading poll aggregators, plus Gallup’s comparison to Obama:

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now