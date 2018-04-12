Looking for news you can trust?

I don’t really have anything insightful to say about this, but I thought today’s chart in the Wall Street Journal about the origin of venture capital money was interesting:

The gist of the story is the rise of Asia, but really, the bigger story is simply the rise of venture capital. In 2004, total venture capital investment amounted to about $30 billion. Since then it’s grown about 13 percent per year. But most of that growth is in just the past four years: venture capital has exploded since 2013, increasing from $50 billion to $150 billion. So are we in the midst of another dotcom bubble? I report, you decide.