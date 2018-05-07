Wall Street Got Its Tax Cut, and Now It’s Depressed

I don’t follow the stock market super closely, but I was curious about why I haven’t heard Donald Trump bragging about it lately. This is why:

The market seems to have spiked in anticipation of the tax cut, but then it slumped once it finally got its tax cut. Kinda strange. I guess they’ve got nothing to look forward to now except three years of Trump doing God-knows-what to wreck the economy in service of whatever moronic ideas happen to flit across his brain or capture his attention from Fox & Friends. That’s tough luck, guys, but you know what they say about lying down with dogs.