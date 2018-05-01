A Trump “Family” Roundup

Looking for news you can trust?

I hate to spend all my time on the various and sundry foibles of the idiots who Donald Trump has chosen to lead our country, but today feels like it deserves at least a roundup. Let’s start with one of Trump’s former cabinet secretaries:

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Tuesday the GOP’s decision to repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate without a broader overhaul of the heath care system will likely increase costs on consumers who remain in the program. ….“There are many, and I’m one of them, who believes that that actually will harm the pool in the exchange market, because you’ll likely have individuals who are younger and healthier not participating in that market, and consequently, that drives up the cost for other folks within that market.” Mr. Price’s comments were a turnabout from his time in the administration, when he said the mandate wasn’t working and that people were shirking coverage because they didn’t like what President Obama’s signature program had to offer.

So Price was just a loyal capo who was lying to protect his boss? I guess so. Now let’s turn to a current cabinet member:

Seriously? Do they all have mob nicknames? Is Pruitt known as Scott “Black Gold” Pruitt? Why not? Next up is Trump himself:

Trump’s New York doctor, Dr. Harold Bornstein, says that in February 2017, Trump’s personal bodyguard, a top lawyer at the Trump Org., and a third man showed up at his office without notice and took all of Trump’s medical records. https://t.co/F5ljFTSt3D — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2018

In fairness, if Bornstein were my doctor I’d probably want all my medical records back too. But did they have to do it in such a…um…moblike way? Maybe they did. Finally, here’s Pruitt again:

“A lobbyist.” “Ethics.” “Raises questions.” That’s DC-speak for “he’s a made man.”

I guess that’s it. I feel like maybe I’ve forgotten something that should be on this list today, but then again, I feel like that every day. I’m sure someone will let me know if I left off anything important.