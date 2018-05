Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Wait. What?

Facebook revealed Tuesday that it removed more than half a billion fake accounts and millions of pieces of violent or obscene content during the first three months of 2018.

Half a billion? Yes. 583 million, to be exact. And they removed about the same number last quarter. They take ’em down, and the spammers just put ’em back up. At any given time, this means that nearly a third of all Facebook accounts are fake.